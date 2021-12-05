yieldfarming.insure Market Cap Achieves $18.31 Million (SAFE)

yieldfarming.insure (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, yieldfarming.insure has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. yieldfarming.insure has a total market cap of $18.31 million and approximately $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldfarming.insure coin can now be purchased for $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.32 or 0.99431031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00269837 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.15 or 0.00436839 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00192378 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009373 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001134 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Profile

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. The official website for yieldfarming.insure is yieldfarming.insure . yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

yieldfarming.insure Coin Trading

