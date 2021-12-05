YUSRA Price Tops $0.0997 on Top Exchanges (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. One YUSRA coin can currently be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSRA has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $43,287.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YUSRA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.72 or 0.08422509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,994.21 or 1.00092614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00078735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUSRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSRA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.