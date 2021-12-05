Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 238.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 151.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 174,571 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMO traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.10. 1,357,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.51.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

