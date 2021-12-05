Zacks: Analysts Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

NLY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,526,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,365,016. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,128 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

