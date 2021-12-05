Zacks: Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Lannett posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE LCI traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.78. 417,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,361. The company has a market cap of $76.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. Lannett has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,000 shares of company stock worth $125,940. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Lannett during the third quarter worth $91,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lannett during the third quarter worth $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lannett by 6.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,999,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 121,400 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 60.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 67,676 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.