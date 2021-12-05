Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post $2.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce earnings per share of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $10.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.80. 3,250,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.03. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

