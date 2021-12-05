Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Post -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.93). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 304.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the third quarter worth approximately $29,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nevro by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 14.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nevro by 89.6% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 51,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000.

NVRO traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.30. 435,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,749. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.16.

Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

