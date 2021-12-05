Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $31.37 on Friday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

