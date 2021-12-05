Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.

COCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $11.07 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

