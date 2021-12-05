Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,040,088 shares of company stock valued at $419,922,138. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

