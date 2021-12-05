Zacks: Brokerages Expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RWAY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.32 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

