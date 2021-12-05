Zap (ZAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $41,483.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $5.44 million and $41,483.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

