ZClassic Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $85,482.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.17 or 0.00366040 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00147775 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00086674 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003952 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

