ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $85,482.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.17 or 0.00366040 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00147775 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00086674 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003952 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.