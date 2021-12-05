Zebi Token (ZEBI) Market Cap Achieves $732,089.42

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $732,089.42 and $6,051.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00055697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.55 or 0.08466875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,200.56 or 1.00197110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,102,160,250 coins and its circulating supply is 843,893,437 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

