Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 170.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $588.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $363.00 and a 1-year high of $614.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,576 shares of company stock worth $6,994,180. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

