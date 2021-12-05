ZENZO 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,190.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $794,169.81 and approximately $4,190.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00171494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00032957 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.00572579 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00062671 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.