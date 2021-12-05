Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,161,647 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of Ziff Davis worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 72,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.06. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

