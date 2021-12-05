Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Zuora worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,360,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 583,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,380 shares of company stock worth $2,967,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

