Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE ZYME opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.87. Zymeworks has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $59.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $17,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics.

