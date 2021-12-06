$0.02 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Limelight Networks reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

LLNW traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.60. 1,097,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

