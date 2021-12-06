-$0.04 EPS Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,013. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -357.80 and a beta of 0.99.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

