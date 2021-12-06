-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.09%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 699.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in National CineMedia by 243.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

