$0.06 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 294,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.54. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.