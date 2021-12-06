$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Sharps Compliance posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SMED shares. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $6.94 on Monday. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

