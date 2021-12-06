-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,087. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,423,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,699,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,101,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.