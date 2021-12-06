-$0.10 EPS Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HITI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, High Tide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 83.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $369,000.

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $5.44 on Monday. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.