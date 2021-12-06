$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,295. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 16.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 75.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 162.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 75,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 33.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.05. 611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,763. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $887.61 million, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.