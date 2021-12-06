$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,295. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 16.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 75.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 162.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 75,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 33.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.05. 611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,763. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $887.61 million, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.