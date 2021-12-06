-$0.20 EPS Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.18). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.80.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total value of $1,543,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,882 shares of company stock worth $142,670,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $3,294,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.81. 2,574,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,158. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.97. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -129.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

