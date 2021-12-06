$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. Sotera Health reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 33.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after buying an additional 2,104,850 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 354.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 997,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 778,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,248 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $14,161,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHC stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.66. 655,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,361. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

