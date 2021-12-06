-$0.22 EPS Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 51.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Airgain by 90.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIRG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 46,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,782. Airgain has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

