-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.25). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

APDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised Applied DNA Sciences to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 176,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 92,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

