$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $19.90. 373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $394.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

