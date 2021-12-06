-$0.44 EPS Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 298,343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 117.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 140,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 181,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYRS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.84. 5,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,585. The company has a market cap of $237.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.86. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.