$0.47 EPS Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. 21,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $624.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,055 shares of company stock worth $218,675 in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 84,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

