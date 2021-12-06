$0.47 EPS Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. 21,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $624.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,055 shares of company stock worth $218,675 in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 84,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.