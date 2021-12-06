$0.47 EPS Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 118.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 184,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,188 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHB stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,108. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $30.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.