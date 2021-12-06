-$0.56 EPS Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period.

IOVA stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

