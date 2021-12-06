-$0.58 EPS Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Merus reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.63. 4,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,603. The company has a market cap of $955.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.94. Merus has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

