-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Oak Street Health reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 665,786 shares of company stock valued at $29,177,893. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 692.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $28.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.72. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

