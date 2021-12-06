-$0.66 EPS Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYCC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,090. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

