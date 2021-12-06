$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. CNB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

CCNE traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.11. 32,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNB Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CNB Financial by 88.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CNB Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CNB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

