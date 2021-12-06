$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NTB traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.75. 151,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at $217,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.