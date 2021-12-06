$0.94 EPS Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other Rush Enterprises news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,952. 12.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 23.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

