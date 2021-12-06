$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $964.16 million. Colfax reported sales of $828.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 881,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX opened at $44.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

