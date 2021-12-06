$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. iHeartMedia reported sales of $935.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.90. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,265,000 after acquiring an additional 316,418 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 889,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

