$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

