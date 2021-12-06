$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NSIT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.84. 255,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $311,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

