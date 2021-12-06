$102.38 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce sales of $102.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.77 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $98.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $418.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.43 million to $418.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $432.09 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $436.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

LAWS opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $433.75 million, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.99.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.