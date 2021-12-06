102,071 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.