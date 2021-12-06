10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $148.42, but opened at $136.33. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $133.64, with a volume of 6,262 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total value of $2,966,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,528,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $5,981,570.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,902 shares of company stock valued at $44,180,872. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after buying an additional 795,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

